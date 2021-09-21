Elon Musk said SpaceX's next civilian flight will have an upgraded toilet because the first one had 'challenges'

Elon Musk said SpaceX's next space tourism flight would have several upgrades, including an 'upgraded toilet.'

The SpaceX CEO said that there were 'challenges' with the toilet onboard the modified Crew Dragon module that launched the Inspiration4 crew into space for a three-day trip last week.

Musk, 50, also said that he had personally met the crew, comprised of Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, in Florida to congratulate them for their mission.

'Such great people!' Musk tweeted.

In addition to the new toilet, Musk said additional features would be available on the next flight, including an oven for heating food and Starlink Wi-Fi.

The commander of the mission, Jared Isaacman, 38, previously said that the toilet did not offer much privacy, but that it had a great view of space.

'It's not a ton of privacy,' Isaacman told Insider in July. 'But you do have this kind of privacy curtain that cuts across the top of the spacecraft, so you can kind of separate yourself from everyone else.'

'And that also happens to be where the glass cupola is. So, you know, when people do inevitably have to use the bathroom, they're going to have one hell of a view.'

The Inspiration4 crew splashed downed safely in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida on September 18, shortly after 7 pm

One of the modifications on the Crew Dragon module was the aforementioned cupola, or giant window, that let the four astronauts have a panoramic view of space in the modified Crew Dragon craft.

The crew began their journey at 4:07pm ET on September 15, when the four individuals emerged from Hangar X from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Musk was also present to see the crew off and appeared to be just as excited as the team going to space on board a modified Crew Dragon module.

The Inspiration4 crew splashed downed in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida on September 18 shortly after 7 pm, bringing an end to their historic three-day mission orbiting Earth, 360 miles above the surface.

The Dragon capsule descended towards Earth on four chutes before gently landing in the water as the module floated on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

Meet the Inspiration4 crew

Jared Isaacman, 38

Issacman grew up in New Jersey and started dabbling in computer technical support and repair when he was just 14 years old.

Two years later, he was offered a full time position and dropped out of high school to take the job - he later earned a GED.

In 2005, Issacman founded a retail payment processing company named United Bank Card, which was later renamed Harbortouch, a point-of-sale payment company based in Pennsylvania.

He was the founding CEO and retained that role in 2015 with the company having 'been profitable for over a decade.

By 2020, the company had been renamed Shift4 Payments, Isaacman became the CEO, and the company was processing $200 billion in payments annually.

Issacman piloted the craft and serve as spacecraft commander.

Hayley Arceneaux, 29

Arceneaux, who is from Tennessee, was the first winner of a seat aboard the craft, who will become the youngest American in space and the first to make the journey with a prosthesis.

At the age of 10, Arceneaux was treated for bone cancer and had surgery at St. Jude to replace her knee and get a titanium rod in her left thigh bone.

She wants to show her young patients and other cancer survivors that 'the sky is not even the limit anymore.'

Sian Proctor, 51

Proctor was revealed as a winner this past March.

She is an entrepreneur, educator, trained pilot and active voice in the space exploration community.

She was selected as the top entrant of an independently judged online business competition that attracted approximately 200 entries and was conducted by the eCommerce platform Shift4Shop.

And an independent panel of judges chose her space art website dubbed Space2inspire.

Proctor, who studied geology, applied three times to NASA's astronaut corps, coming close in 2009, and took part in simulated Mars missions in Hawaii.

Chris Sembroski, 41

The last seat was awarded to Sembroski, who donated and entered the lottery but was not picked in the random drawing earlier this month — his friend was.

His friend declined to fly for personal reasons and offered the spot to Sembroski, who worked as a Space Camp counsellor in college and volunteered for space advocacy groups.

'Just finding out that I'm going to space was an incredible, strange, surreal event,' he said in March.

Sembroski served as the Mission Specialist and will help manage payload, science experiments, communications to mission control and more.