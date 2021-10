The day before one of the most important football games Cincinnati has ever played — maybe the most important — the Bearcats will do a little sightseeing. The team hotel in South Bend, Indiana, is just a few minutes away from Notre Dame Stadium, where No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) will face the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday in the first top-10, regular-season matchup ever for the Bearcats.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO