A much-awaited debut for the 2020 second-round pick. Now the question is…. Back in 2020, the Browns used their second-round pick on safety Grant Delpit out of LSU. Delpit was a prospect who immediately stands out when watching his college tape. Delpit shows exemplary coverage skills, is also a strong hitter when one comes through his line of sight. However, Delpit suffered a torn Achilles last offseason in late August sidelining him for the entirety of what would have been his rookie season. Then, as he looked to start his NFL career this season, a hamstring injury kept him out of the 2021 Preseason and Week 1 to start the year.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO