James Gunn says Mantis and Nebula have "pretty huge" roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has hinted that Mantis and Nebula will have big parts to play in the Marvel movie. Responding to a tweet that said Mantis actor Pom Klementieff and Nebula actor Karen Gillan were moved to tears by the third movie's script, Gunn said: "I hope it's not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy."www.gamesradar.com
