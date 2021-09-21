James Gunn says Mantis and Nebula have "pretty huge" roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Square Enix’s Marvel games exist in a strange place between the movies and the comics. That was true of Marvel’s Avengers, and it’s even more obvious in its Guardians of the Galaxy game from developer Eidos. This game draws obvious linear inspiration from the James Gunn films. But like with Avengers, the characters do not look like their movie-star counterparts. That ends up making this adventure, which I played for more than an hour over the streaming service Parsec, feel a bit like the cheap movie-licensed games that were common on the Super Nintendo and PlayStation. But it’s also kinda nice to get one of those again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO