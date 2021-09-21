CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn says Mantis and Nebula have "pretty huge" roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has hinted that Mantis and Nebula will have big parts to play in the Marvel movie. Responding to a tweet that said Mantis actor Pom Klementieff and Nebula actor Karen Gillan were moved to tears by the third movie's script, Gunn said: "I hope it's not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy."

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Guardians of the Galaxy

What was once one of Marvel's highest-rated ongoing series is no more. As of this past Wednesday, Guardians of the Galaxy has been cancelled by the House of Ideas. With the last issue of the publisher's The Last Annihilation even slowing down to its final moments, lettering on the last page declared the end of the run reading, "The End! Thanks for everything - and see you at Gosnell's!" Gosnell's, of course, being the bar the space-faring characters frequented throughout the run.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Shares Largest Stack at Vol. 3 Storyboards Yet

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin principal photography by the end of the year, and helmer James Gunn is hard at work plotting away every shot involved in the film. As has been the norm throughout the filmmaker's career, he's been busy storyboarding the entire feature, sketching out one card per shot in the movie. Sunday afternoon, Gunn posted his latest accomplishment, the biggest stack of storyboards he's completed for the film yet.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Script Has Been Given To The Cast, And Karen Gillan Revealed Just How Emotional It Is

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but there are a few franchises that have managed to stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is certainly in that category, with moviegoers adoring the motley crew of cosmic heroes. Vol. 3’s script was recently given to the cast, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan revealed just how emotional it is.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
James Gunn
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
John Cena
Person
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

James Gunn Teases Possible Cameos From The Suicide Squad Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn is keeping busy! The director's latest film, The Suicide Squad, hit theaters last month and his upcoming spin-off series, Peacemaker, is expected to premiere on HBO Max later this year. Not only is Gunn staying busy with DC, but he will also be returning to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, Gunn took to social media earlier this week to show off a stack of storyboards for the upcoming threequel. Recently, Gunn teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians.
MOVIES
VentureBeat

Guardians of the Galaxy is good, cheap fun so far

Square Enix’s Marvel games exist in a strange place between the movies and the comics. That was true of Marvel’s Avengers, and it’s even more obvious in its Guardians of the Galaxy game from developer Eidos. This game draws obvious linear inspiration from the James Gunn films. But like with Avengers, the characters do not look like their movie-star counterparts. That ends up making this adventure, which I played for more than an hour over the streaming service Parsec, feel a bit like the cheap movie-licensed games that were common on the Super Nintendo and PlayStation. But it’s also kinda nice to get one of those again.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

James Gunn And Karen Gillan Tease One Another Over Guardians 3 Script

James Gunn and Karen Gillan tease one another about the Guardians 3 script. Gillan had recently chatted with Yahoo Movies, and she talked about how the script for Guardians 3 made her cry with emotion. Gillan had the read the script in a room with Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff. “We...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Mantis#Avengers#The Suicide Squad#Immediate Media
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Will Focus on Gamora and Nebula's Story

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finished the script. While speaking with Comicbook.com, Seth Green, who plays Howard the Duck, teased the story of the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Green was asked whether Howard will be a part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Green...
MOVIES
/Film

James Gunn Says Bill Murray Is A Huge Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Fan

Before he teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and (the) Suicide Squad, James Gunn was penning adventures of an altogether different supergroup: the Mystery Incorporated crew. Yes, Gunn wrote the screenplays for both 2002's live-action "Scooby-Doo" and the 2004 sequel "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." While the second movie...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

James Gunn Says Peacemaker Soundtrack Will Feature 80s Hair Metal Classics

We all have questions about the upcoming Peacemaker series. For instance, what kind of music can we expect in the Suicide Squad spin-off series? Luckily, James Gunn has the answer and it's a surprising one: The show will have a soundtrack filled with 80s hair metal classics. It's no secret...
MUSIC
Den of Geek

Peacemaker Features James Gunn’s Favorite Soundtrack Since Guardians of the Galaxy

The most important aspect of director James Gunn’s films, aside from gratuitous violence, family drama, and adorable space-critters, is a truly bangin’ soundtrack. Gunn’s ear for the perfect diegetic pop hit extends all back to his mainstream debut in 2006’s Slither, but reached creative heights in his first Marvel Studios effort: 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The soundtrack, dubbed Peter Quill’s “Awesome Mix Vol. 1” featured eclectic sounds from the ‘60s and ‘70s like Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” and Five Stairsteps’ “O-o-h Child.” Gunn followed that soundtrack up with “Awesome Mix Vol. 2” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and another solid set of tunes for his first DC film The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Star And James Gunn Tweet Plan For Guardians Of The Galaxy Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never stops moving, with two dozen projects currently in various stages of production and development, all of which are expected to arrive before the end of 2024. Eternals is next out of the gate on November 5th, with Hawkeye premiering on Disney Plus less than three weeks later.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Doctor Strange vs. Spider-Man ‘No Way Home’ Fight Details Leaked

Fans of Marvel’s What If…? will recognize a key fight sequence in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to report, new details have emerged about the Doctor Strange vs. Spider-Man throw-down teased in the No Way Home trailer signaling a fun reference to the Marvel Zombies episode of What If…?.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy Hands-On Preview

One of the most anticipated games of the fall is Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Square Enix gave us a hands-on, playable sneak peek of the game earlier this month. Their last game based on a Marvel comics property took some interesting liberties, meshing the mythos from the comics and the more-known beats from the Marvel Studios films, blending them into a unique gameplay experience that made me hunger for more time with the team of misfits as they traipse across the universe looking for trouble, or dealing with trouble finding them.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Reveals Bizarre Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Request

James Gunn has a reputation for being one of the most open, honest and accessible Hollywood filmmakers on social media, regularly responding to fan questions or offering updates on whatever projects he’s currently working on, while he even takes the time to debunk an unfounded rumor every now and again.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy