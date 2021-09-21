Waverly Library announces Sept., Oct. events
Waverly Public Library still has several events happening throughout the remainder of September. Storytimes are back, with Lap Storytime happening at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Music Storytime at 10 a.m. Thursdays, and a new Saturday Storytime at 10 a.m. each weekend. The storytime at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, will be a special bilingual event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
