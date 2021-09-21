CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena Rot locations - find the Rot and clear the Deadzone Heart

By Joel Franey
 9 days ago
You'll need to know where to find Rot in Kena early on, when Bridge of Spirits asks you to use their power to purify the Deadzone Heart waiting in the middle of the ruins area. But the locations of the Rot aren’t clear, so we’ve put together this guide on where to find the first Rot you need below, as well as what you need to do with them once you have them all together. Keep in mind that you don’t have to get these in any particular order, we’ve just listed them according to how likely you are to reach them first.

GamesRadar+

Ooblets patch once thought impossible lets you sit on chairs

Despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, a new Ooblets patch finally lets you sit on chairs. But not just chairs! Couches too, and benches, and even those cushioned window seats. In a new blog post enthusiastically titled 'Sitting Update!', developer Glumberland announced some long-needed relief for your sore legs. Better yet,...
VIDEO GAMES
