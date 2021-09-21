The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer has arrived – and Joel Coen's take on Shakespeare looks stunning

The Tragedy of Macbeth: the trailer of the film A24 from Joel Coen with Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson And Harry Melling. Joel Coen is ready to return to the big screen and for the first time in his career he will not be joined by his brother, Ethan. On his solo debut, the eldest of the Coen brothers will make an adaptation of one of the most famous works of William Shakespeare, Macbeth. The first trailer published by A24 And Apple it’s the best business card you could ever want. The dark and evocative atmosphere transmitted by the images can only raise the already high expectations for one of the most anticipated works of the year.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO