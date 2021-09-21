CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer has arrived – and Joel Coen's take on Shakespeare looks stunning

The Tragedy of Macbeth has been told many, many times – but never quite like this. The first trailer for Joel Coen's Shakespearian adaptation has been released, and the upcoming black-and-white movie looks a shoo-in this awards season. Denzel Washington plays Macbeth, who three witches prophesies will one day rule Scotland. Encouraged by the poisonous words of Lady Macbeth – here played by Frances McDormand – the Scotsman's ambitions become deadly. Watch the trailer above.

