US home construction up 3.9% in August after July drop

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction increases 3.9% in August with the strength coming in apartment construction.

The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4% above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2% in July.

The August strength came in a 21.6% jump in construction of apartment units which offset a 2.8% fall in construction of single-family homes.

Applications for building permits, seen as a good sign of future activity, rose 6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million units.

A survey of builder sentiment done by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment inched up one point to a reading of 76 in September. Lower lumber prices and strong demand for housing helped to offset problems builders are having with supply chain issues and ongoing labor shortages.

Motley Fool

July Home Prices Were Up 19.2% Year Over Year

Higher home values have left buyers struggling to purchase properties. It's not exactly news that today's housing market is a tough one to tackle. Not only is real estate inventory extremely limited, but home prices have gotten so high that many buyers are struggling to find properties that work for their budgets.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Pending home sales beat projections following 2 months of declines: NAR

Pending home sales finally saw some positive growth in August, following two consecutive months of declines in June and July, the National Association of Realtors reported. Pending homes sales rose by 8.1. percent in August, following two consecutive months of declines in June and July, according to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) released on Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Record July jump in US home prices, sidelining more buyers

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices soared in July by a record amount from a year earlier as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 19.9% in July compared with a year ago, the largest gain on records dating back to 2000. In 17 of the 20 cities, prices rose more quickly in July than in June. And prices reached all-time highs in 19 of 20 cities. The one exception was Chicago, where prices are just 0.3% below their 2006 peak.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

FHFA: Home Prices Up in July

Across the U.S., home prices increased in July by 1.4% compared to June. The latest Federal Housing Finance Agency Housing Price Index (FHFA HPI®) also reports that house prices have risen 19.2% YoY. Census divisions breakdown:. West North Central: +0.8%. South Atlantic: +1.9%. West North Central: +15.6%. Mountain: +25.6%. “Record...
REAL ESTATE
cepro.com

August Housing Starts Increase 3.9% Thanks to Surge in Multifamily Housing Construction

While July was undoubtedly a sore spot for housing starts in 2021, things may be turning around. According to new data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, multifamily housing construction helped push overall housing starts up 3.9% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units. This news comes as single-family starts recently edged lower due to ongoing supply chain issues and labor challenges.
REAL ESTATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama home sales increase 3.9% year-over-year in August

Sales: According to the Alabama Association of Realtors, August home sales in the state increased 3.9% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 6,884 to 7,152 closed transactions. Following seasonal trends, sales decreased 5.9% from July. Sales are up 15.3% year-to-date. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report. For all statewide...
ALABAMA STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

August median-home price spike leads to another drop in sales volume

A double-digit spike in the median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts August caused sales numbers to decline for the second month in a row, according to a new report from the Warren Group. The same report found condo activity remained robust, as both prices and sales numbers increased.
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

New Home Starts Up 3.9%; Multi-family Outpaces Single-Family

In an article on Realtor.com by Senior Economist, George Ratiu gave a new housing update. The pace of new construction reflected homebuilder shifts toward higher margin projects amid fluctuating costs. As August saw homebuilder sentiment dip over concerns of slipping buyer traffic and sales, builders sought permits for more multi-family projects. However, this week’s September sentiment numbers show a rebound is in the works, as residential construction companies work through their order backlog and look forward to increased traffic heading into 2022.
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

Existing Home Sales Drop in August

Existing-home sales dropped 2.0% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Sales fell year-over-year, down 1.5% from August 2020. First-time buyers were responsible for 29% of sales in August, down from 30% in July and 33% in August 2020.
REAL ESTATE
Times Daily

Existing US home sales fell in August, price growth slows

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

US: Housing Starts rise by 3.9% in August, Building Permits increase by 6%

Housing Starts in US rose decisively following July's contraction. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 93.00. Housing Starts in the US rose by 3.9% on a monthly basis in August after declining by 7% in July, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Tuesday.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

US Retail Sales Slightly Rebound in August, After July Slump

Retail sales in the United States slightly rebounded in August after a summer slump in July, despite the spread of the delta variant around the country. August saw $618.7 billion in retail sales, a 0.7 percent increase from July’s revised figure of $614.3 billion, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.
RETAIL
newsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears

Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right. One of my main goals for sharing housing sales data in 2021 is to give people a sales trend range to work off this year to know if home sales are doing well.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Case-Shiller: Home Prices Gains Don’t Let Up in July

The increase in single-family home price tags showed no signs of slowing in July as the most recent S&P CoreLogic/Case-Shiller Indices showed another record surge. For the fourth consecutive month, home prices surged with a 19.7% climb in July—up from 18.7% in June. Experts note that July’s numbers marked another three-decade record in price growth for that month.
REAL ESTATE
wbtw.com

Grand Strand realty group tracks decline in home sales, rise in inventory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Real estate experts along the Grand Strand have recently been tracking a shift in the booming housing market. Sloan Realty Group said it’s starting to see a change in trends after August numbers have come in. The realty group has tracked two straight months of decline in single family home sales and three months of decline in condo sales. That’s as inventory for single families has been rising over the last two months, according to Sloan.
REAL ESTATE
