Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have busy schedules over the next few months, but they’re already plotting the holiday season. As per PEOPLE, Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, are set on blending their families at the end of the year. An insider told the celebrity gossip outlet that the two "have months of work coming up," but "plan on spending the holidays together." "They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas," the insider explained. "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO