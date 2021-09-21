CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Developing DEI: What can your claims data tell you?

By Scott Wooldridge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs companies continue to place new emphasis on being inclusive and equitable, some have struggled to make meaningful, measurable progress. A common problem is replacing anecdotal evidence with useful data about opportunities to improve equity and inclusion for employees. Getting a handle on exactly where companies are falling short on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts can be difficult. A recent webinar hosted by Artemis Health highlighted an innovative approach taken by Boeing, the aerospace giant, which is a client of Artemis Health.

