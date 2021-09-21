Broken Arrow officer pulls over car, finds gunshot victim behind the wheel

A Broken Arrow police officer pulled over a reckless driver this morning, only to find that the driver had been shot in the back. (Kali9/Getty Images)

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/21/21, 9:00 a.m.: The Broken Arrow Police Department says they received a call about a reckless driver around 7:30 this morning. The caller said the car was driving slow on the highway with only three tires.

The driver, and the only person in the car, had several gunshot wounds to his chest. Early information shows that the shooting happened outside of Broken Arrow city limits.

There is no update on the man’s condition as of right now.

A Broken Arrow police officer pulled over a reckless driver this morning, only to find that the driver had been shot in the back.

The driver was pulled over in the eastbound lanes of Highway 51 this morning.

It’s not clear where the victim was shot at. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group