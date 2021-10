When Ezra Nehemiah Taylor was born, he was without oxygen for 10 minutes. His mother, Selena Taylor, said doctors told her he would never walk or utter a single word. “He was my miracle child,” Selena said Tuesday, remembering how she was in disbelief when he said his first word around the age of 4. Then, how she was overcome with joy when she said she realized her prayers for Ezra to walk and talk were answered.

DES MOINES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO