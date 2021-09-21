CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers' premium surcharges for unvaccinated employees could result in ACA penalties

By Kyle Scott
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers nationwide are considering vaccine incentives and potential penalties for workers who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Recent news coverage indicates that many employers across the country are considering levying premium surcharges for employees who participate in their company’s health care plan and choose to remain unvaccinated. There are many factors under consideration with these kinds of decisions, but there is a potential compliance and fiscal wrinkle that may not always be on radar – the Affordable Care Act (ACA) ramifications related to how those surcharges, or penalties, affect the affordability of an employer’s health plans.

Guest
9d ago

We really need to start following the money trail with these vaccines and booster. These decisions are not in the best interest of the American people.

sayitisntso
9d ago

How can the insurance companies make more money?? I know, increase premiums on a selected group. What makes this different from exclusion for pre existing conditions?? Follow the money trail.

Susan DeLacy
9d ago

Health Impact News stated their was an attendee at the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting yesterday with information on the adverse side effects of the vaccine that have been censored. Maybe the vaccine mandates should be put on pause.

