CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

W.Va. Capitol campus now hosts Safe Exchange Zone

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMkDr_0c39U4SO00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is extending the safety of its Capitol Complex to the general public, by establishing a designated location for child custody exchanges, in-person e-commerce transactions, and the like.

The Capitol Police have set up a Safe Zone at the bus turnaround between the Culture Center and the West Virginia Veterans Memorial. The turnaround, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., is accessible via the campus entrance at the intersection of Greenbrier Street and Washington Street East.

As with the rest of the 18-acre complex, the area is well-lighted and monitored by the Capitol Police, including by video.

“We can also provide some security, if they just feel more comfortable with an officer being out there with them, we can do that if they’ll just call us and let us know,” said Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman.

Capitol Police established the Safe Zone in coordination with Gov. Jim Justice’s office and following discussions with Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and state Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, whose department includes Capitol Police.

“Just the location itself is a deterrent, I believe,” Foreman said, “It’s handy. It’s right off the interstate, it’s easy to get in and out of.”

The Division of Highways provided the sign, and Capitol Police painted the zone’s curbside a distinctive green to highlight the designated area. Anyone who wishes to have an officer on hand while using the Safe Zone can call (304) 558-9911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Geffert to Senate in District 16

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Hannah Geffert to the 16th Senatorial District seat, vacated by the resignation of John Unger. The district covers all of Jefferson County and part of Berkeley County. Geffert is a retired political science professor who taught at Shepherd...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Supreme Court Admits Lawyers

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The following people were admitted to practice law in West Virginia during an in-person ceremony before the Supreme Court of Appeals on September 29, 2021. Among the individuals were the first new attorneys to take the newly revised oath that includes a pledge of civility. Successful...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Students’ Work on Display at W.Va. Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has displayed artwork by students from Raleigh County at the State Capitol building, showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse in the Attorney General’s most recent Kids Kick Opioids design contest. The local entries on display...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lawmakers Review Cacapon State Park Progress, Upgrades

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee stepped outside their usual meeting rooms in Charleston recently for an on-site visit to Cacapon Resort State Park near Berkeley Springs. The 6,115-acre state park is one of West Virginia’s oldest. It was...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Washington, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia pandemic’s toll compared to deadly 2016 floods

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will end September with its deadliest monthly toll from the coronavirus pandemic as officials put a new spin — a 2016 deadly flood — on their exhaustive pleas for residents in one of the lowest vaccinated states to get their COVID-19 shots. “We’ve got...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Gregory’s Web brief

A retired Shepherd University political science professor is Governor Jim Justice’s latest appointee to the State Senate. The Governor announced the appointment of Democrat Hannah Geffert to the 16th State Senate District seat today. The district, which had been served by Democrat John Unger, includes Jefferson and part of Berkeley counties.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Cleanup scheduled

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Commission will hold its second Fall Countywide Cleanup for 2021 this Saturday, October 2. The location will be at the Intersection of C Street and 4th Avenue in South Charleston. Items accepted at the Cleanup include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners,...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Kevin Foreman
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Law Enforcement Investigate Fentanyl, Protect Officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and a bipartisan, bicameral group of senators and U.S. House members reintroduced legislation to provide state and local law enforcement with high-tech devices to detect and identify dangerous drugs like fentanyl. The Providing Officers with Electronic Resources...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Federal Grand Jury Indicts 15 For Their Roles in Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization Operating in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that a federal grand jury has returned two indictments charging 15 individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County. Charged in a 15-count indictment are: Ramon David...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVa Public Employees Insurance Agency exec director retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The executive director of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency is retiring at the end of October. Cheatham was appointed in 2006 to oversee the PEIA self-funded group health insurance plans, which provide health and life insurance to more than 200,000 active and retired public employees and their dependents, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Safe Zone#Homeland Security#Capitol Complex#The Capitol Police#The Division Of Highways
Lootpress

Charleston Mayor shares plans for city’s ARP allocation

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Wednesday night’s ARP Advisory Committee meeting, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin unveiled her plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation. According to Mayor Goodwin, the ARP funds, approximately $36 million, would be broken into three focus categories: Economic Recovery, Healthy & Safe Communities...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Councilmembers approve closure of Beckley alley

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Beckley Common Councilmembers approved to close a city alley. According to the ordinance, the city will permanently close the 10-foot-wide right-of-way/ alley between Ellison Avenue and Seaver Avenue. The ordinance also authorized the conveyance of said property to the owner of the adjacent property, The Salvation Army.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

City of Beckley shares 2021 Halloween plans

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Beckley Common Council meeting, Mayor Rob Rappold shared the city’s upcoming Halloween plans. In addition to announcing these plans, Mayor Rappold said the city might consider changing all future trick-or-treating events to fall on the last Saturday of October to make the event easier on participating children and families.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

City of Lewisburg issues boil water advisory

LEWISBURG, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Lewisburg has issued a boil water advisory for customers being served in the Rolling Hills area only. The advisory was issued due to a mainline water repair. The city hopes to lift the advisory as soon as possible. As of 9 a.m. Thursday...
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Bridge Day 2021 is officially canceled

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bridge Day 2021 is officially canceled just under three weeks before it was officially set to take place. The Bridge Day Commission voted in favor of canceling the event. This comes after the coordinator for BASE jumping decided not to have jumpers attended due to available health care from COVID-19 and the strain it’s causing on hospitals. Just two weeks prior, the commission voted in favor, 4 to 2, on moving forward with the event, despite some pushback some officials had with the rise in COVID cases and nursing shortages in the event of a health emergency.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy