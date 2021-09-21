CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAd6e_0c39TpS900

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

McDonald’s won’t say how many Happy Meals it sells each year. But it said the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald’s restaurants are only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the U.K. in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Audacy

McDonald’s brings back a fan-favorite sweet treat for fall

Are you hungry for some sweet treats? McDonald’s has got you covered. Fall has arrived, and there are plenty of pumpkin-spice-flavored autumnal treats to try this year. McDonald’s announced that it’s bringing back a fall favorite to its menu for customers. Food lovers will be able to order its Pumpkin & Creme Pie, according to Delish.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Toys#Happy Meals#Recycled Plastic#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

McDonald’s worker ‘fired’ after ‘pouring sweet and sour sauce into customer’s drink’ instead of caramel

You should never be rude to anyone, but there’s a reason people say you especially shouldn’t mess with anyone who handles your food.One TikToker received 62.7 million views and more than 7 million likes after he posted a video of himself apparently pouring sweet and sour sauce - instead of caramel sauce - into a customer’s frappé, while working at McDonald’s.McDonald’s are said to have investigated the incident once they were made aware of the TikTok video.The viral video allegedly led to the employee losing his job at the fast-food chain. In the clip, the worker is seen squirting...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
EatThis

This Recently Bankrupt Burger Chain Is Growing Again

Old-school burger chain serving square-shaped sliders across the southeastern United States is back on the up and up after its recent bankruptcy filing. Krystal, which has been around since 1932, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020 and seemed to be outdated in several crucial areas: delivery, digital platforms, and menu. Now, the chain is back on an upward trajectory with a new store design and better food—and has even announced its first new franchisee in 15 years.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Told Members This Grocery Essential is Delayed

Costco is having trouble keeping up with toilet paper demand again, a year and a half after the supply vanished from every grocery store in America when the pandemic started. The warehouse chain recently alerted members to considerable shipping issues that are leading to online order delays. Members who purchased...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy