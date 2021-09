Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, and Phillip Coyne, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), announced that Dr. DAVID CIANCIMINO, 62, of Trumbull, was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud and controlled substances offenses related to the illegal distribution of prescription medication.

