Enact Holdings Completes IPO
Genworth Financial Inc. announced the completion of the initial public offering for its subsidiary Enact Holdings Inc. Enact is a provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. According to the company, 15,306,960 shares of its common stock were sold in the previously announced IPO, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase 1,996,560 shares, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. Enact is now trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACT."nationalmortgageprofessional.com
