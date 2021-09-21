CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Return to play: Tips to prevent COVID-19 transmission in sport and recreation facilities

By Become an author
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 9 days ago

Since COVID-19 lockdowns began last year, the sport and recreation industry has been one of the hardest hit. And as we move towards a slow reopening, variants of concern (like the Delta variant) threaten the industry’s safe resumption. Despite vaccination efforts, some say herd immunity is unlikely, and we may have to learn to live with the virus.

In Canada, lockdowns have had negative impacts on levels of physical activity, sedentary behaviour and mental health. And unhealthy lifestyle trends are associated with severe complications from COVID-19 and hospital admissions.

Sport and recreation facilities help support healthy lifestyles. Throughout the pandemic, however, they’ve become difficult to safely operate because of the elevated respiratory activity and the potential for airborne transmission of the virus. As a result, many have been forced to close or operate under strict guidelines.

Learning to live with the virus must involve considering how to support health and well-being. And strategies need to be developed to mitigate the risk of transmission in sport and recreation facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKEP3_0c39SCDh00
Many gyms and fitness centres had to close during COVID-19. (Shutterstock)

Mitigating the spread of COVID-19

We looked at peer-reviewed articles to identify recommendations for those involved in designing, managing and working in sport and recreation facilities to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission — our article is a preprint and currently yet to be peer-reviewed. We categorized recommendations in accordance with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s (NIOSH) guidelines for addressing occupational hazards, in this case COVID-19.

According to the guidelines, the most protection is offered by eliminating or substituting the hazard from the workplace, implementing engineering controls, adjusting how people work through administrative controls and using personal protective equipment as the last line of defence.

Our analysis resulted in recommendations that will help the sport and recreation industry mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Here is a summary of the recommendations.

Eliminating/substituting the hazard: Mandatory vaccination policy

A mandatory immunization or vaccination passport policy is the safest option.

Given the close proximity people often find themselves in at sport and recreation facilities, this policy should be considered as important as the sport equipment that keeps people safe.

Engineering controls: Altering the built environment

Architects, engineers and facility directors should consider altering the built environment. These facilities often have complex rooms of varying sizes that require improved ventilation and air handling systems.

Rooms and corridors will need to be redesigned so that they allow for physical distancing, and the number of high-touch surfaces within facilities will likely need to be reduced through automation. To improve user hygiene, hand-washing stations should be installed throughout, allowing users to use them before, after and during an activity.

Administrative controls: Standard operating procedures

Facilities operators should develop COVID-19 management plans and integrate them into their standard operating procedures, and health screening will need to be conducted daily for anyone entering the facility.

Rooms, surfaces and equipment will need to be cleaned more frequently, and communication plans will need to be developed that educate and encourage safe user behaviour. The operation of food and beverage services will need to be altered, and items should be individually wrapped in disposable containers. Clinical waste bins will need to be available for potentially contaminated material like used masks, and facilities will need to co-ordinate delivery schedules with their suppliers to minimize contact with facility staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joBdS_0c39SCDh00
An athletic trainer wears a face mask during a basketball game in Molfetta, Italy. (Shutterstock)

Administrative controls: Facility capacity and spacing

General facility capacity will need to be reduced to allow for physical distancing, and travelling throughout a facility will need to be reconsidered to reduce travel distances and contacts.

Because of the moist environment and airborne particles in sport and recreation facilities, lockers should primarily be used as storage and placed where physical distancing can be maintained. Spectator areas will need to implement physical distancing and consider installing partitions between seats.

Administrative controls: Activities and equipment

Return to activity guidelines should be created for each activity and space with public health consultation. Staggering facility scheduling will help minimize unnecessary usage of facilities and personal contacts, and will assist with cleaning. Accommodations will need to be made for populations that are more vulnerable to COVID-19. The sharing of personal items like water bottles or towels must not be permitted.

Administrative controls: Staffing requirements

The staff requirements of facilities and organizations that operate within them will need to change. A COVID-19 supervisor should be appointed to conduct regular health and safety evaluations, and all staff will need to be trained on the new COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

Staff who can complete their tasks at home should be encouraged to do so to reduce the number of occupants within a facility at any time. Facilities should work with community sport organizations and their personnel (like coaches) to develop return to activity guidelines.

Personal protective equipment: The last line of defence

Extra personal protective equipment should be available, and all occupants should be required to wear masks when not engaged in physical activity. Facility staff, coaches, trainers and other personnel should be provided with and wear additional personal protective equipment appropriate for their role.

As we return to some degree of normalcy from the height of the pandemic, the sport and recreation industry will be essential for supporting our health and well-being. Therefore it is crucial that we evaluate the environment of sport and recreation facilities and implement measures that mitigate the risk of transmission so we can all enjoy them again.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Non-Viral COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Candidate Effective at Preventing Disease Transmission

Non-viral vaccine elicits immunity in respiratory tract. Breathe in, breathe out. That’s how easy it is for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to enter your nose. And though remarkable progress has been made in developing intramuscular vaccines against SARS-CoV- 2, such as the readily available Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, nothing yet – like a nasal vaccine – has been approved to provide mucosal immunity in the nose, the first barrier against the virus before it travels down to the lungs.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Seven symptoms jointly predict COVID-19 diagnosis

A set of 7 symptoms, considered together, can be used to maximize detection of COVID-19 in the community, according to a new paper published this week in PLOS Medicine by Marc Chadeau-Hyam and Paul Elliott of Imperial College London, UK, and colleagues. The rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

More COVID-19 Transmissions Reported In Areas Sans School Masking Mandates

Universal masking has been one of the primary tools that public health agencies and the medical community in general rely on to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the delta variant began causing spikes in cases across the country, medical authorities made it clear how important it is to mask up, especially when in-person schooling resumed. However, a number of places continued to ignore the call and even turned down the mask mandates.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19#Built Environment#Immunization#Niosh#Facilities
ahealthiermichigan.org

Tips for Preventing Senior Falls

Falls are a leading cause of injury among older adults and often result in a loss of personal independence. Each year, more than 300,000 older people enter the hospital for a hip fracture, with the vast majority caused by a fall. Falls are also the most common cause of head injuries among seniors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Based Company Creates Next Generation, CDC Approved, N95 Mask

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health are finding that COVID variants are more airborne and that’s why it’s not only important to wear a mask, but also how you wear your mask that’s going to mask a difference. John Schwind is the CEO and Inventor of the Readimask — made and manufactured in Maryland. It’s a flat CDC-approved N95 respirator. “We are completely sealed all the way around the perimeter underneath, and that’s what stops all the particulates from comes in the corners,” Schwind explained. Schwind said he came up with the idea for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

5 Tips for Overcoming COVID-19 Cave Syndrome

Afraid to leave your house? It’s called COVID cave syndrome. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, has changed over the past two years to the fear of going out. Psychiatrist Dr. Domenick Sportelli shares steps for getting back out there. Would You Let Your Friend Try Your Breast Milk?
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Red and Black

Tailgate Guide: COVID-19 safety tips

The University of Georgia announced it would not have vaccine requirements for stadium access and not limit seating at games. But you can still take steps to keep yourself and others safe while tailgating. 1. Spread out from other groups. Keep yourself and your group safe by choosing a location...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
FOX Carolina

Tips to Prevent Childhood Obesity

Dr. Nita Bijoor and Health Coach Bonnie Papajohn discuss the negative impacts of childhood obesity and tips to prevent it at home. Sponsored by Oakview Medical Associates.
HEALTH
Charlotte Stories

Lighting Tips For Your Outdoor Sports Facility

With Fall fast approaching, it’s time to consider getting top-quality lighting in time for the sports season. Lighting ensures clarity for athletes, coaches, and spectators. It also lessens the chance of any injuries and accidents. If you’re considering improving or updating your lighting for your facility, here are some handy tips:
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy