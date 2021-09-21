Republicans have no obligation to raise the debt limit

US Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to avert a crippling government shutdown, as Democratic leaders struggle to overcome fierce infighting over President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. Hours ahead of the midnight deadline, the House of Representatives voted to keep the lights on for another two months with a resolution that had already advanced comfortably from the Senate, with opposition Republicans supporting the ruling Democrats in both chambers. "This is a good outcome, one I'm happy we are getting done," Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, told colleagues on the chamber floor ahead of both votes, which were never in serious doubt. "With so many things to take care of here in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO