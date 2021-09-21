CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans have no obligation to raise the debt limit

By Conn Carroll
Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Monday calling the debt limit “a shared responsibility” and urged Republicans to work with Democrats “on a bipartisan basis” to raise the limit before the Treasury Department is forced to cut spending. Pelosi circa 2021 should talk to Pelosi circa 2003, 2004, and...

Nancy Pelosi
