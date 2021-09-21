Family of Fallen Marine Visits Disneyland to Rebuild Lightsaber in His Honor, Leaves with Unexpected Tribute

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Shelby Grasser. “You can do really anything to raise money for cancer. Anything in the world. You just have to do something. So get after it!” That was the message from Walker Beery (age 9) to kids all across the country, rallying them to get involved in the fight against pediatric cancer – a fight Walker knew all too well. Drawing from their son’s fight and spirit, our next Disney Magic Makers have dedicated their lives to raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research after Walker was diagnosed in 2017. Rather than letting the disease consume their lives, this incredible family you’re about to meet brought together kids & communities all across the country through bake sales, fun runs, bracelet sales and lemonade stands to raise funds and spread awareness for the cause. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, meet Taylor and Angel Beery.

