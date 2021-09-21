CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Fallen Marine Visits Disneyland to Rebuild Lightsaber in His Honor, Leaves with Unexpected Tribute

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Lisa Greathouse. Alicia and Herman Lopez remember how much their son Hunter loved all things Star Wars, even telling his parents before he deployed that he wanted to be buried with the lightsaber he built at Disneyland park in November 2019. Less...

Disney Spontaneously Memorializes ‘Star Wars’-Loving Fallen Marine, Astounds Family

We’ll start at the end of this story when Disneyland Resort Vice President of Security Dan Hughes summed it up for Disney Parks Blog:. “We took the American flag that was flying over Disneyland and quickly had it framed and created a plaque, so we could present it to the family. I said, ‘Your son’s sacrifice means the world to our country and also to us at Disneyland, and it’s our honor to give you this token of our appreciation,’” Dan recounted. “Mrs. Lopez broke down in tears and said, ‘My son loved Disneyland,’ and the whole room got choked up.”
Friends and family remember fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez

A Celebration of Life service was held for fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez. Friends and family of Lopez took time to remember and honor the life he lived. "Before he became a Marine, Hunter was a son to Alicia and Herman. He was a brother to Owen and Trinity. A friend of many, a student, an Explorer Scout Captain with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department," said Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Tim Brause.
