Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Bulks up this offseason

Studnicka has reportedly added about 15 pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. Studnicka, who profiles as one of the Bruins' top prospects, believes that bulking up will help him better handle the physical rigors of the NHL, and there's an opportunity for the skilled 22-year-old to secure a role with the team this season. To date, the 2017 second-rounder has logged a goal and four points in 22 games during his stints with the big club, but he'll have a chance to carve out a role in Boston out of the gate in 2021-22 with a strong training camp. At this stage, Charlie Coyle (knee) is expected to get the first shot at replacing long-time second-line center David Krejci, however it's plausible that Studnicka, who can play either wing or center, could make a run at the role.