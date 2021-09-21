CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s Time For Me To Reflect, Pause’: Former Sixer JJ Redick Announces Retirement From NBA

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three. “I wanted to give myself some time to reflect and figure out if I wanted to keep playing,” Redick said. “It’s one of the reasons that I told teams that called during free agency that I would decide later on. I didn’t want to commit to anything until I was sure. Well, I have some clarity now and I know it’s time. It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.”

