There are rumors swirling about Zion Williamson in New Orleans right now, and they are less than pleasant. Now, let’s make something clear first: Tiger Droppings is a message board, and you can usually take whatever is said on there with a grain of salt. However, the original poster is pretty plugged in with the Pelicans, and this isn’t the first report we’ve heard of Zion being unhappy in New Orleans. I’m a pretty big fan of the Hawks as currently constructed, but you can’t deny that Zion Williamson is one of the supreme talents in the NBA, even at 20 years old. I don’t care how much he weighs, the guy can play ball.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO