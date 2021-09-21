This Is Paris Hilton's Go-To Brunch Dish
We've always had the impression that celebrities weren't exactly the type to have time to enjoy a hearty meal, never mind cook. But one of America's original reality TV show queens — Paris Hilton — appears to be working to change that with a new Netflix TV show called "Cooking with Paris." In one segment that's doing the rounds on social media, the heiress reveals her favorite brunch item is a "fluffy frittata," which she proceeds to make in a video for Seventeen, while dressed in an outfit many of us might consider NSFK (not suitable for kitchen) and a pair of pink fingerless gloves (via Twitter).www.mashed.com
