Columbus, OH

Here are the Best Places to Work in Central Ohio for 2021

By Doug Buchanan
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 9 days ago
Columbus Business First is proud to once again present the top employers in the region. Check out our list of the Best Places to Work in Central Ohio for 2021.

Related
Columbus Business First

Columbus unicorn Olive AI passes 1,000 employees nationwide, hiring 300 more

Columbus unicorn Olive AI Inc. has surpassed 1,000 employees and plans 300 more hires by year's end – making it five times larger than it was at the start of 2020. The growth through nationwide hiring and acquisitions puts the health IT company on pace for its goal of 1,600 employees by the middle of next year. Valued at $4 billion in a July venture capital round, Olive builds a suite of artificial intelligence software that automates administrative processes and augments decision-making in healthcare.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Closing the gap

Central Ohio's higher education leaders are ready to rethink the model. These college leaders say they’re taking innovative steps to prepare the future workforce, including changing the traditional model of higher education.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Gene therapy manufacturer Andelyn adds lab in Dublin as construction continues in OSU Innovation District

Andelyn Biosciences Inc. is adding a second laboratory in Dublin, and will move into its headquarters in Ohio State University's Innovation District before construction is complete. Not quite two years old, the gene therapy manufacturing spinoff of Nationwide Children's Hospital has grown to 185 jobs – and is outgrowing temporary...
OHIO STATE
#Best Places To Work
Columbus Business First

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - September 24, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Columbus Business First

Saddleberk now open at North Market Bridge Park in Dublin

North Market Bridge Park’s butcher shop is now open for business. After a brief, soft opening period, Saddleberk made its official debut at the Dublin development Tuesday. The Ohio pork company earlier this year committed to the project, making it the first customer-facing shop for the brand which thus far built its business selling through Kroger and other retailers.
DUBLIN, OH
Columbus Business First

Pins Mechanical Co. expanding to Pittsburgh

Pins Mechanical Company is going to Pittsburgh. Columbus-based Rise Brands Tuesday announced another new addition to its busy development slate. It expects to open a 30,000-square-foot Pins location (including a 16-Bit Bar + Arcade) in the third quarter of 2022 in the city’s Southside Works area. It will be a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Gryphon Financial Partners Welcomes Altenburg & Associates from Merrill Lynch

Gryphon Financial Partners is pleased to announce that financial advisors, Austin Altenburg and Katelyn Stanchfield, CFP® and financial professionals Allison Kelley and Grace Lesinski, will be joining them from the Merrill Lynch office in Columbus, Ohio. As of August 2021, they reported having served approximately $265 million in brokerage assets. Altenburg & Associates joined Gryphon to be independent and provide clients with advice that ensures full objectivity. Prior to joining Gryphon Financial Partners, Austin was a Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch for over thirteen years. Katelyn had been at Merrill Lynch over 10 years most recently as an Assistant Vice President. Joel Guth, CEO and Founder of Gryphon stated, “We welcome Austin, Katelyn, Allison and Grace to the Gryphon family and look forward to working and teaming with them. We are committed to supporting our advisors to allow them more control over how they run their businesses as well as serve their clients.” “Gryphon provided the right balance of independence and resources as we work to provide better service and innovative solutions to our clients,” said Altenburg. “Joel and his team have the same focus as we do which is to help clients protect and build their wealth. They take a highly comprehensive approach to solving client needs and helping them to reach their financial and life goals.” About Gryphon Financial Partners: As a comprehensive wealth management firm located in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio with over a $1.3 billion of assets, Gryphon safeguards and protects personal wealth, retirement assets, and business equity. They do this by offering a full range of services such as strategic asset allocation, private investment opportunities, risk management, wealth transfer strategies, philanthropic planning, lending strategies, and extensive financial planning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

COhatch creating impact fund to fuel new businesses

Worthington-based coworking company COhatch wants to help startups grow. Matt Davis, the company’s co-founder and CEO, told Columbus Business First he has created the COhatch impact fund, where he and his wife will give away 10% of their shares of COhatch into a donor-advised fund and then convince other CEOs and donors to donate to the fund as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

