TILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF) Receives Approval to Commence Medical Use of Marijuana
TILT Holdings Receives Approval to Commence Medical Use of Marijuana Operations for its Brockton, Massachusetts Dispensary, Effective September 21, 2021. TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) has approved TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), to commence retail operations at its forthcoming Brockton dispensary, effective September 21, 2021, for the medical use of marijuana.business.woonsocketcall.com
