CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

TILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF) Receives Approval to Commence Medical Use of Marijuana

By Marijuana Stocks
Woonsocket Call
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTILT Holdings Receives Approval to Commence Medical Use of Marijuana Operations for its Brockton, Massachusetts Dispensary, Effective September 21, 2021. TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) has approved TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), to commence retail operations at its forthcoming Brockton dispensary, effective September 21, 2021, for the medical use of marijuana.

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Harborside Inc. (HBORF) Engages Bay Street Communications To Provide Investor Relations Services

Harborside Inc. Engages Bay Street Communications To Provide Investor Relations Services. Harborside Inc. (“Harborside” or the “Company”) (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it has engaged Bay Street Communications (“BSC”) to provide investor relations services to the Company, all in accordance with the terms of an investor relations services agreement entered into with BSC on September 26, 2021 (the “IR Agreement”).
BUSINESS
firststateupdate.com

Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Found Guilty In Cocaine Conspiracy Case

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware man on Monday on charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The defendant was acquitted on two related charges. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Massachusetts State
CBS San Francisco

Major Illegal Marijuana Grow Bust In Alameda County; 100,000 Plants, $10 Million In Cash Seized

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Armed with search warrants, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies have busted one of the largest illegal marijuana growing operations in California, seizing over 100,000 plants and upwards of $10 million in cash. The raids took place on Wednesday, but sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly posted on Facebook that deputies would be clearing out one facility located in the 800 block of 77th Ave. of Oakland’s Fitchburg neighborhood for several days. In addition, more than a dozen search warrants were executed throughout the East Bay during the operation. “This organized and sophisticated network of individuals were making tens of millions of dollars in profit and avoiding California marijuana regulations,” Kelly said in the post. The facilities were equipped with the latest technology in terms of equipment, lighting, generators and supplies. “The enormity and complexity of this illegal grow operation cannot be expressed in words or pictures, it’s unbelievable,” Kelly posted. There was no further information released as to arrests and details on how the illegal operation was uncovered.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

$150,000 Powerball With Power Play Ticket Sold At ShopRite In Delaware County

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Sept. 29 drawing was sold at a ShopRite in Delaware County. The ticket matching four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 11 was sold at the ShopRite of Brookhaven on the 5000 block of Edgemont Avenue. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000 and the Power Play multiplier that was drawn was three. ShopRite will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The Powerball jackpot is now worth $620 million or $446 million cash. The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 2. This is the highest the jackpot has been since January when a $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland. It is the first Powerball jackpot that will be award since the game launched Monday drawings with Double Play on Aug. 23. It was last won in Florida in the June 5 drawing.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Medical Terminology#Tilt Holdings Inc#Tlltf#Ccc#Cac Brockton#The European Union#Jupiter Research Llc#Standard Farms Llc#Upda
WETM

New Legislation Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania

New Legislation Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania. New Legislation Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania. Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Winner: September 30, 2021. 18 Sports: Waverly girl's soccer shuts out Newfield, Printup reacts to WGI schedule. Waverly girl's soccer shuts out Newfield. Judiciary Committee continuing with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

US estimates 2 million youth vapers as regulator nears key decision

More than two million American middle and high schoolers reported they were vapers in 2021, with eight in ten using flavored e-cigarettes, a government report said Thursday as the US regulator neared a key decision on the future of the industry. In terms of frequency, 44 percent of high school vapers and 17 percent of middle schoolers reported e-cigarette use on 20 or more of the past 30 days.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
Hartford Courant

Deadline extended for COVID-19 vaccine mandate as 10,000 Connecticut state employees have failed to say whether they are vaccinated yet

With 10,000 state employees failing or unable to meet the state’s deadline for providing proof of vaccination or compliance with COVID-19 testing, the state extended its deadline to Oct. 4 for executive branch workers to comply. Employees who have been neither vaccinated nor tested by the new deadline will face unpaid leave as soon as Oct. 5 and no later than Oct. 11, officials said. Out of ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Woonsocket Call

Kennebec dam owner sues Maine agencies as saga continues

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The owner of four hydroelectric dams on the Kennebec River sued two Maine agencies on Monday alleging they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations. The lawsuit filed in Kennebec Superior Court is the latest brought by...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy