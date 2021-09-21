Possible abduction captured on surveillance video in Bell Gardens

Police are investigating the possible abduction of a female in Bell Gardens that was captured on video over the weekend.

Authorities were first informed of the video about 10 p.m. Sunday, nearly 24 hours after the incident took place in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue, a news release from the Bell Police Department stated.

The surveillance footage taken from a neighbor’s home and released by police shows a female exit the passenger side of a silver-color, two-door sedan, described as possibly being a Honda S2000.

A male in a hooded sweatshirt also exits the passenger side of the vehicle and grabs the female before forcing her back into the car.

The male then gets into the driver’s side of the car and leaves the location in reverse.

Investigators say the driver’s door can be seen opening before the male reached it, indicating another person was in the vehicle or the female opened the door.

That portion of the video was not included in the footage tweeted out by the Police Department.

Authorities initially sought help in locating the pair. Tuesday evening, police said both the male and female were found safe, but added that the investigation was ongoing.

Investigators are still unsure if the video shows an actual abduction or if it was some type of domestic incident.

Anyone who may have information, or know the identity of the individuals seen in the video, is asked to call the Police Department at 562-806-7694.