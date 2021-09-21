CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Bishop Police Department Chief Welcomes New Officer In Swearing In Ceremony

By Deb Murphy
sierrawave.net
 9 days ago

Bishop Police Department added Rashell Dawn Gosvener to its roster in a Monday morning swearing in ceremony at the City Council Chambers. Gosvener was Richard Standridge’s first hire as Police Chief and, he noted, the sister of his first hire on the Porterville Police Department. “If Rashell has half the work ethic as her brother,” he said, “Bishop is very fortunate. When I had the opportunity to.

sierrawave.net

