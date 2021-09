Celine Dion says a new, “very personal” documentary will offer an “honest” and “heartfelt” look at her life.The singer announced the forthcoming film on Tuesday on social media and on her website.“It's official. We're starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with [filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky] and @sonymusic on this project – one that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before,” Dion tweeted.The feature-length documentary is currently untitled and has been billed as “the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognised, widely respected,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO