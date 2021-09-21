CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dan Hooker’s opponent Nasrat Haqparast faces visa issues ahead of the fight at UFC 266

By Prateek Athanur
firstsportz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast fight at UFC 266 is once again in doubt after the German fighter faces problems with his visa. After a lot of trouble, New Zealand’s UFC lightweight Dan Hooker managed to get a visa for his fight at UFC 266. Dan’s hustle at the last minute turned out to be helpful as he took his requests public on Twitter. MMA Twitter did its job by putting a lot of pressure on the authorities to allow the lightweight. All this trouble that Hooker went through might go in vain as Nasrat Haqparast, who is the opponent for “Hangman” in the upcoming pay-per-view event faces similar visa issues at the last moment.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Arman Tsarukyan On Dan Hooker: “I Wanna Kill This Guy”

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has further fueled his feud with Dan Hooker by suggesting he wants to “kill” the New Zealander. Despite having separate fights booked, the two 155-pound contenders have continued to go back-and-forth over social media and through interviews. Tsarukyan is set to be in action first out of the pair. He’ll meet Christos Giagos inside the Octagon on this weekend’s UFC Vegas 37 main card.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Dan Hooker Launches Twitter Campaign, Calls on U.S. Embassy in Effort to Save UFC 266 Fight

In a last-ditch effort to save his upcoming fight at UFC 266, Dan Hooker has turned to Twitter and the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand. The lightweight contender is scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast at the September 25th event. But, due to the current, COVID-19 situation in Hooker’s native New Zealand, it’s not clear if the fighter will get the necessary permissions to leave the country.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dan Hooker in danger of losing spot on UFC 266, goes public with travel visa request

It looks like at least one bout on next week’s UFC 266 fight card is in real danger of getting canceled. Top ranked lightweight Dan Hooker is set to take on rising prospect Nasrat Haqparast on the prelims portion of the event. The fight seems primed to be an all-action war, but that’s only if the two men actually make it to the event.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Nasrat Haqparast
fcfighter.com

Nasrat Haqparast Confirms Last Minute, Visa Approval For UFC 266 Travels

Following the news that Dan Hooker was able to secure a visa, just in time for a September 24th fight with Nasrat Haqparast, the latter’s reporting he’s also set. On Monday, Hooker announced that he had finally received a visa so he could head to Las Vegas for UFC 266. More recently, Haqparast reported that he’s been cleared, at the last minute, to head from Germany to the United States.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 predictions, odds, best bets: Dan Hooker, Curtis Blaydes among top choices to consider

One of the biggest MMA PPV events of the year is nearly here. UFC 266 is just a day away with a trio of intriguing bouts topping the marquee including two title fights. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Brian Ortega. Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to extend her run atop the division against top contender Lauren Murphy.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Guess we will see if Armans balls are as big as his mouth” – With fight against Nasrat Haqparast in doubt, Dan Hooker calls out Arman Tsarukyan

Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 might be in jeopardy although UFC boss Dana White believes that the fight will go ahead. First, it was Hooker, who had VISA issues. But, the ‘Hangman’ sorted his issues out at the last moment. Now Nasrat Haqparast is the one having VISA troubles, after failing to get the approval.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dan Hooker Doesn’t Bite On Arman Tsarukyan’s Latest Callout

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has responded dismissively to Arman Tsarukyan‘s latest callout, which came after the 24-year-old’s victory at UFC Vegas 37. After a constant back-and-forth with Hooker leading up to their respective fights this month, Tsarukyan was the first of the two to be in action. On last weekend’s main card, the surging lightweight faced Christos Giagos.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Combat#German#Usconsfrankfurt#Covid 19#Danthehangman
Bloody Elbow

Dan Hooker has U.S. visa approved, will remain on UFC 266

Dan Hooker has obtained his U.S. visa days before his fight against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The fight between Hooker and Haqparast was in jeopardy of being canceled as the ‘Hangman’ revealed his visa may not get approved in time because of the COVID-19 lockdown measures in New Zealand. He reached out to Kevin Covert, the charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy, and was eventually granted a meeting at the embassy on Monday. The meeting went well, and Hooker received his visa.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“You’re making it difficult for my boy,” Israel Adesanya trashes visa authorities for not allowing Dan Hooker to fight at UFC 266

Israel Adesanya is enraged that his teammate and friend Dan Hooker is having to go through problems regarding visa that is stopping him from fighting at UFC 266. Dan Hooker had enough with the visa authorities in his country, New Zealand, and decided to call out the officials on Twitter yesterday asking for his visa. The Hangman wrote on Twitter asking for help which caught the attention of several fans putting pressure on the authorities. New Zealand is currently under lockdown which is stopping Hooker to go to the office personally. It looks like the Kiwi fighter might not make it UFC 266.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
ufc.com

Dan Hooker Is Finding The Right Balance Amidst Chaos

When we talk on Tuesday afternoon in New Zealand, Hooker is still at home two days before his flight to Las Vegas. As it stands, Hooker will board his 17-hour flight on Thursday in New Zealand, land in Las Vegas on Thursday night just in time to cut weight for Friday morning’s official weigh-ins – a far cry from the normal schedule of fight week.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dan Hooker details crazy UFC 266 Fight Week schedule

Dan Hooker is in a tricky situation being that he lives in New Zealand. Travel is difficult but so is actually getting to the United States. Last week Hooker had failed to secure his Visa before UFC 266 which meant one of two things. He was going to have to pull out, or he was going to get to Fight Week late.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker potentially out of UFC 266, makes desperate plea with acting US Ambassador to New Zealand Kevin Covert

Dan Hooker is in jeopardy of having his UFC 266 fight canceled and has made a desperate plea to US Ambassador Kevin Covert for help. Hooker (20-10 MMA) is scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA) at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. However, ‘The Hangman’ recently discovered that his travel visa will not be ready until next week, a delay which would result in his upcoming fight being scratched.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker dedicates victory over Narsat Haqparast at UFC 266 to fallen teammate Fau Vake

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker dedicated his victory over Narsat Haqparast at UFC 266 to his fallen teammate, Fau Vake. Hooker defeated Haqparast via unanimous decision at UFC 266 in a lightweight battle between two fighters who barely even made it to their fight. For Hooker, he had visa issues he was facing in New Zealand, not to mention the lack of opponents available to him. Then for Haqparast, his mother passed away last week and he almost had visa issues, as well. Thankfully, the fight went on as planned, with Hooker showing off a dominant, complete MMA game for the win. “The Hangman” not only outstruck his opponent Haqparast, but he also out-grappled him as well in what was one of his most complete performances ever.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy