The New Normal: What are the top issues facing students and schools?

News 12 's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Tafshier Cosby and Ashley Bencan.

Cosby is from the National Parents Union and Parent Impact. Bencan is the co-founder of Connect Ed Workforce, an education consulting group.

How do we assess what needs to be done in our classrooms? What are the top issues facing students and schools?

Law mandates that states use some of their relief aid to address lost learning opportunities through expanded summer and extended day programming. What should districts do to address the long-term repercussions of COVID-19?