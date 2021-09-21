CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife Kills Husband, Tries To Dispose Of Body In Chemicals Causing An Explosion At Home

By Meera Suresh
International Business Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a horrific incident, a woman murdered her husband and chopped up his body with the help of her lover. She then tried to dissolve the body parts in chemicals and inadvertently caused an explosion that alerted neighbors and the police. The gruesome incident happened in the Indian state of...

