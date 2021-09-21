The Story Behind the Painted Utility Boxes in Providence
Public art finds a canvas in the most unexpected places. The Avenue Concept’s Providence Utility Box Project, made possible in part by a Rhode Island Foundation Community Grant, features utility boxes painted by emerging local Black, Indigenous and People of Color and/or female-identifying artists in Upper South Providence and downtown. Student artists from ArTwerk, an interdisciplinary advanced design studio at RISD, also painted four more boxes at the base of College Hill, and artists Forrest Curl, Kobe Jackson and Rene Gomez painted three additional utility boxes in Biltmore Park this summer.www.rimonthly.com
