How to befriend cats in Lost Judgment – The Forbidden Taste side case guide
The Forbidden Taste is one of the more involved side cases in Lost Judgment. In it, you’ll meet up with an eccentric fellow by the name of Joe-san. According to him, there’s a rumor concerning a phantom ramen stall. This ramen stall, which only appears at night and can only be found by following mysterious cats, becomes a source of impassioned curiosity for Joe-san. He asks for your help to get to the bottom of the exciting rumors.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0