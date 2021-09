The Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 22 will see the return of content preview for packs. In addition, we learned the launch date for FUT's dedicated Web App. One of the most important elements of FIFA 22 will undoubtedly be the Ultimate Team mode (FUT for short). Some time ago we informed that EA Sports temporarily introduced an option to preview the contents of packs available in the game store. It turns out that we'll find this feature also in FIFA 22. Moreover, the devs confirmed that the Web App will launch in a few days.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO