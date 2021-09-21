Mac Jones defends Patriots' conservative offensive play-calling

As quarterback Mac Jones prepares for his third start, there have been questions as to whether the New England Patriots are restricting him with their offensive play calls. Jones said he does not think that is the case.

In speaking to “Merloni and Fauria” on Monday, Jones fielded questions about the team’s play-calling, which included 30 passing attempts and 24 rushes during the team’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 2. Jones and the offense averaged just 4.6 yards per play, and the quarterback attempted just two passes which traveled 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, with a 20-yard completion and a 22-yard incompletion.

New England’s offense looked limited and happy to coast through the game amid a streak of four interceptions from the defense.

“Like I said, just whatever they call, and they’ve called good plays and Josh [McDaniels] has done a good job preparing me in the red zone knowing what the other team is going to do and stuff.” he said. “I definitely can just have those conversations with him to let him know that I can do better because I feel like it is more on me than anybody else. I can make those tight-window throws — I have in the past — and we can be better. It is what it is. We can obviously work on it and maybe come up with some different ways to have creativity or whatever just to get the offense to come together in the red zone.”

As New England looks to put together two wins in a row, one has to wonder if the Patriots will open up the playbook as the season progresses. The Patriots are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.