Ben Affleck says he's 'in awe' of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck recently heaped on the praise for his on-again squeeze Jennifer Lopez, commending her business acumen and declaring her a role model for entrepreneurs of color.

Affleck told the trade publication Adweek that he's "in awe" of Lopez, who was named the magazine's 2021 Brand Visionary.

The cover feature on Lopez features testimonials about her from colleagues and friends, including Affleck.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is," Affleck enthused. "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country."

"That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect," he added.

Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ben Affleck kisses Jennifer Lopez as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on Sept. 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido in Italy.

The article goes into Lopez's cosmetics and fashion empire as well as her charity effort, Limitless Labs, which, along with Goldman Sachs, is boosting efforts of Latinx entrepreneurs.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over...women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman, and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," Affleck said.

Lopez's "Hustlers" co-producer and Nuyorican Productions partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas is also quoted, saying, "Jennifer’s brand has always been about...not allowing anyone or anything to trivialize or marginalize or stop you."

She added, "We try to pick projects with characters who are...empowered, and people are cast and our crews with as much diversity as possible, giving women and people of color an opportunity they did not have a few years ago."