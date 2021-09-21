Taylor Swift Says Her Hands Will 'Never Write The Same' After Signing CDs

Swifties got another re-release of a classic Taylor Swift song, but the drop was a total surprise that’s left everyone really confused. After the singer announced “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in a TikTok video on Friday, Sept. 17, fans began heading to Twitter to tweet out their questions. The fact that Swift hasn’t even dropped her re-recorded version of her album Red is the driving confusion behind the latest song release because, so far, the singer hasn’t gone out of order. Unable to contain their excitement and bewilderment with the newest development, these 24 tweets about Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” re-release meaning are all analyzing the unexpected move.
