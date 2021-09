The New England Patriots played one of the worst games you will ever see against the New Orleans Saints. They were outplayed in all three phases, and outcoached as well. We knew they weren’t going to look perfect every week, but Sunday at Gillette Stadium was one of those games where you burn the tape and try to never think about again. Let’s get into my takeaways from New England’s 28-13 embarrassment and get you out of here as quick as we can.

