2022 Audi Q4 e-tron EV Is Cheaper Than a Q5

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi has announced pricing and U.S. specs for the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback. The base price is $44,995 for the rear-wheel-drive model, while the all-wheel-drive version starts at $50,995. These models are available for ordering now and will arrive in the U.S. by the end of the year.

www.caranddriver.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
