2022 Audi Q4 e-tron EV Is Cheaper Than a Q5

In the world of motorsport, few know how to entertain quite like drift master Ken Block. This professional rallycross driver first blew the world away with his now-famous Gymkhana series, and has partnered with prestigious rally brands over the years like Subaru and Ford. Block has since moved away from Ford, but not before he showcased the absolutely insane drift version of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Ford has since gone on to partner with all kinds of companies, including a stint with Skoda, but the big news is that he's partnering up with Audi for his next EV adventure, and it promises to be huge.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO