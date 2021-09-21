2022 Audi Q4 e-tron EV Is Cheaper Than a Q5

Natural language voice controls enable intuitive control of key features and functions as in-car experience takes center stage in next-gen electric vehicles. Cerence Inc., AI for a world in motion, today announced its continued work with Audi to power the in-car assistant platform for the new Audi e-tron GT and the much-anticipated Audi Q4 e-tron compact electric SUV, providing voice-powered access to key features and functions like navigation, media, air conditioning and heating, phone calling and text messaging, and more. Audi’s ongoing partnership with Cerence for intuitive, natural interaction in the e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron is indicative of the rising importance of the in-car experience in the next generation of innovative electric vehicles.
