High School

Hillmen JV football wins thriller against Brodhead

By Admin
plattevillehillmen.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jv football team won there third straight to go to 3-1 on the season. The Hillmen were down at half 16-14 and responded well to finish out the game and win 26-24. Keegan Coffey broke off a 65 yard run in the first half and then sealed the deal for another 25 yard run late in the fourth to put the Hillmen up 26-18 until Brodhead scored again late to make the final 26-24. Logan Day also had a receiving touchdown thrown by TJ Pink. Tj also threw a dime to Garrison Tashner early in the first half to give him two on the day. Seth Wilson added three sacks on defense and Kayden Davis filled well to help the team shut down the Brodhead offensive attack. The Hillmen Jv are set to take on Prairie du Chien next Monday in Prairie at 5:30 pm.

plattevillehillmen.com

