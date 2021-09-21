Analysts hail strict time limits for children on Chinese TikTok as ‘proactive measure’
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has made its first foray into virtual reality with the acquisition of Pico, a start-up. In the first quarter of 2021, Pico was the world's third-largest virtual reality headset manufacturer. ByteDance’s acquisition of Pico could pit it against Facebook’s ($FB@US) Oculus VR division. Last year, Apple ($AAPL@US) bought NextVR, a virtual reality company, sparking speculation it could be working on its own VR headsets.
