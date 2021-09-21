CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts hail strict time limits for children on Chinese TikTok as ‘proactive measure’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has made its first foray into virtual reality with the acquisition of Pico, a start-up. In the first quarter of 2021, Pico was the world's third-largest virtual reality headset manufacturer. ByteDance’s acquisition of Pico could pit it against Facebook’s ($FB@US) Oculus VR division. Last year, Apple ($AAPL@US) bought NextVR, a virtual reality company, sparking speculation it could be working on its own VR headsets.

TikTok Parent Company Limits Screen Time For Chinese Kids To 40 Minutes Per Day

TikTok maker ByteDance announced Saturday it was limiting screen time for Chinese users under 14 years old. The Chinese version of video sharing platform TikTok, called “Douyin,” unveiled a new “youth mode” feature that limits the use of its app for children under 14 to 40 minutes a day, its parent company ByteDance announced Saturday. The app will also be unavailable for children between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., ByteDance said, according to The Wall Street Journal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

TikTok's Parent Company ByteDance Imposes Time Limit for Children Under 14 Using Chinese Alternative

Expanding beyond just video gaming, the youth in China are now also having their time on social media platforms limited. The new policy comes from TikTok‘s Chinese parent company ByteDance, which has now imposed a 40-minute-per-day time limit on any Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok) users under the age of 14. Those falling under that age category will only be able to access the app for the allocated amount of time between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. as well, a window no doubt selected to try encourage children to sleep earlier. There’ll also be a real-name authentication for accounts now, and ByteDance is encouraging parents to help the kids either by setting up the authenticated account or change the app over to youth mode.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Chinese kids under 14 to have only 40 minutes of TikTok a day

China is damn serious about internet addiction among its youth. Back in July, the country launched a new system called “Midnight Patrol” aimed specifically at limiting children’s exposure to mobile phones during nighttime hours. If the kid tries to play his favorite game after the curfew hour, there will be...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
