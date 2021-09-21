Analysts hail strict time limits for children on Chinese TikTok as ‘proactive measure’

Expanding beyond just video gaming, the youth in China are now also having their time on social media platforms limited. The new policy comes from TikTok‘s Chinese parent company ByteDance, which has now imposed a 40-minute-per-day time limit on any Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok) users under the age of 14. Those falling under that age category will only be able to access the app for the allocated amount of time between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. as well, a window no doubt selected to try encourage children to sleep earlier. There’ll also be a real-name authentication for accounts now, and ByteDance is encouraging parents to help the kids either by setting up the authenticated account or change the app over to youth mode.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO