Italian bakery hits sweet spot with Tysons Corner Center store rollout
Nicole Liberatore has come a long way from handing cannoli to customers in a parking lot. Less than two years after they started selling traditional Italian baked goods out of their Annandale home, Liberatore and her husband Dominick have turned their Bisnonna Bakeshop into a brick-and-mortar store at Tysons Corner Center, which welcomed its new arrival on Saturday (Sept. 18) with much fanfare.www.tysonsreporter.com
Comments / 0