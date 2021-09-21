CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tysons, VA

Italian bakery hits sweet spot with Tysons Corner Center store rollout

By Angela Woolsey
tysonsreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Liberatore has come a long way from handing cannoli to customers in a parking lot. Less than two years after they started selling traditional Italian baked goods out of their Annandale home, Liberatore and her husband Dominick have turned their Bisnonna Bakeshop into a brick-and-mortar store at Tysons Corner Center, which welcomed its new arrival on Saturday (Sept. 18) with much fanfare.

www.tysonsreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Tysons, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
City
Tysons, VA
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Sweet Spot#Bakery#Food Drink#Dreamstart#The Popcorn Bag Dc#George Mason University#Italian American
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy