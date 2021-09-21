Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Porter

Porter originally came to Animal Friends through our Humane Investigation Department. He has spent time in loving foster homes, but he is looking for a place to call his own. Porter is very energetic and would need a family that would be able to give him plenty of exercise. Porter is also incredibly smart. Though he already knows his basic manners, Porter is going to need a family who will continue his training, moving forward. Porter can get anxious in certain situations. Our Behavior Department has developed ways to help Porter lower his anxiety and thrive. If you are interested in adopting Porter, we will schedule several appointments and home visits, for you to meet him. This will give you time to get to know him and Porter to learn about you too. Porter would do best in a house rather than an apartment, and would love a fenced-in yard! His new family should have dog experience and Pitbull experience would be preferred!