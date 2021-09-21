CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Scattered showers expected once again as warm front moves through GA

By Aaron Lowery
41nbc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-Humidity and heat are returning to the Peach State ahead of a cold front. This morning had a more pleasant start than yesterday, but that’s not saying a lot. Cloudy skies still blanket the majority of the Peach State heading into the middle of the week. However the wettest part of the week looks to be over. The warm front passing through will warm temperatures up this afternoon, but it’s also bringing a lot of moisture with it. Numerous scattered showers will fire up during the lunchtime hours today and continue through the evening. For the most part, the rain will be light to moderate, and may help cool a few areas off. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but not quite summer hot, topping off in the lower to mid 80s around Middle GA. Some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds during the afternoon as well, however those clouds will fill back in overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s, and a few showers will hang around into tomorrow morning as well.

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Peach County, GA
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warm Front#High And Low#Extreme Weather#Ga#Wmgt#The Peach State#41nbc News

Comments / 0

Community Policy