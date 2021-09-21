Scattered showers expected once again as warm front moves through GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-Humidity and heat are returning to the Peach State ahead of a cold front. This morning had a more pleasant start than yesterday, but that’s not saying a lot. Cloudy skies still blanket the majority of the Peach State heading into the middle of the week. However the wettest part of the week looks to be over. The warm front passing through will warm temperatures up this afternoon, but it’s also bringing a lot of moisture with it. Numerous scattered showers will fire up during the lunchtime hours today and continue through the evening. For the most part, the rain will be light to moderate, and may help cool a few areas off. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but not quite summer hot, topping off in the lower to mid 80s around Middle GA. Some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds during the afternoon as well, however those clouds will fill back in overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s, and a few showers will hang around into tomorrow morning as well.