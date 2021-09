The Dallas Cowboys are short-handed as they face the Chargers in Week 2, so which players need to come up with big games to get the win?. Though the Dallas Cowboys opened up the season with a loss, there was cause for optimism as the defending-champion Buccaneers kicked a last-second field goal to take the game. After all, Dak Prescott and company went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and gave them everything they could handle. And if not for a questionable no-call late, they might’ve won.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO