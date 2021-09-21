CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Dan Lambert Thought AEW Appearance Was A One-Off

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 9 days ago

Dan Lambert appeared on the July 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling out AEW and its fans. He was interrupted and beaten down by Lance Archer, putting an end to Lambert's segment. Many thought it was the end of Lambert in AEW. Including the founder of American Top Team himself.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Dan Lambert Brings American Top Team Members to AEW Dynamite, Match Set For Next Week

Dan Lambert brought more members of American Top Team to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and a match has been set for next week. Wednesday night’s show saw Lambert appear alongside ATT fighters Kayla Harrison, Paige VanZant, Junior dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, and Andrei Arlovski, as well as Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dan Lambert Thinks WWE Has Become “Egotistical” With Their Shows

American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, who has become notorious for his weekly rants on AEW Dynamite, recently had an interview with Cageside Seats. During the discussion, Lambert delivered his unfiltered opinion on WWE’s current product. “I’d like to hope it’ll be back to the Monday Night Wars where everyone keeps...
WWE
Fightful

Dan Lambert: WWE Is Somewhat Egotistical In Their Approach

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert has made waves in AEW in recent months, railing against the company as he leads MMA fighters and the Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) into battle. While Lambert might be against AEW on-screen, he is with AEW off-screen and supports...
WWE
calleochonews.com

How Dan Lambert is Revolutionizing MMA in Miami

Dan Lambert is the owner of a successful cruise liner as well as a now widely known mixed martial arts gym. He may not fit the usual mold of a celebrity crossover in the MMA world, but his pure passion for mixed martial arts has brought him to a point where many are now saying Dan Lambert is revolutionizing MMA in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Dan Lambert
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Andrei Arlovski
Person
Scorpio Sky
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Lance Archer
ewrestlingnews.com

Dan Lambert Comments On ATT Fighters Possibly Wrestling For AEW, More

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert commented on some of his ATT fighters possibly wrestling in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On ATT fighters getting into pro wrestling: “It’s funny. They say all actors want...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – The News: Lesnar vs. Reigns announcement, Dynamite beats Raw in several key demos, Dan Lambert discusses AEW compared to WWE, WWE books Long Island just before AEW, MVP injury, Garganos (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns announcement, Dynamite beats Raw in several key demos, Dan Lambert discusses AEW compared to WWE, WWE books Long Island just before AEW, MVP injury, Garganos baby gender announcement, more.
WWE
411mania.com

Dan Lambert: ‘I Don’t See WWE Stepping Their Game Up’

– Speaking to Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri spoke with American Top Team owner Dan Lambert, who discussed working with AEW and more. Below are some highlights. Lambert’s thoughts on WWE: “I’d like to hope it’ll be back to the Monday Night Wars where everyone keeps stepping their product up to outdo the competition. Call me biased because I’m with AEW right now, but I don’t see WWE stepping their game up. Bobby Lashley is a real dear friend of mine. I love the guy. I’ve known him for 15+ years and I’m not even at the point where I’m fast-forwarding through Monday Night RAW to get to his shtick. I don’t even hit play. I’m not a big fan of WWE’s product these days. I still think they have some really good talents over there, but I just have a hard time watching it.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Combat#Aew Dynamite#American Top Team#The Men Of The Year#Mma#Sky Page#Aew Rampage Grand Slam
411mania.com

Dan Lambert and American Top Team Fighters Reportedly Well-Received In AEW

Dan Lambert and his American Top Team fighters are fitting in quite well in AEW, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to people backstage in AEW, everyone in ATT has been great to deal with. Junior Dos Santos was, according to one person, been “elated” after being involved in segments, and Paige VanZant has posed for photos with several talent backstage. Kayla Harrison has also been fitting in very well while talking with talent.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Dan Lambert Discusses His ATT Fighters Eventually Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– Speaking to Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, American Top Team founder and AEW on-air talent Dan Lambert discussed some of the ATT fighters potentially wrestling in AEW at some point. Below are some highlights. Dan Lambert on ATT fighters getting into pro wrestling: “It’s funny. They say all actors want...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Dan Lambert names UFC champions most likely to jump to pro-wrestling

Dan Lambert continues to expand his reach in the world of professional wrestling, and he’s being flanked on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) programming by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars like Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. Lambert, the founder of renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) gym...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Dan Lambert Reveals Which Wrestlers Have Influenced His Promo Style In AEW

Dan Lambert was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats, and he discussed his experience in AEW thus far, which wrestlers have influenced the way he does promos, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:. Dan Lambert on his experience in AEW thus far: “It’s fun as...
WWE
411mania.com

Dan Lambert Thinks Kayla Harrison Has the Right Charisma for Pro Wrestling

– Speaking to James Lynch for My MMA News, American Top Team Founder and AEW on-air talent Dan Lambert discussed Kayla Harrison having the right charisma to do some work in pro wrestling. Harrison is an Olympic gold medalist in judo and currently undefeated in MMA at 11-0. According to Lambert, Harrison was anti-professional wrestling before she made an appearance on AEW TV as part of Lambert’s entourage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
mymmanews.com

Dan Lambert hasn’t talked to Colby Covington in “quite a while”

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert talks about his stint on pro-wrestling’s AEW event. Dan also spoke about bringing over fighters like Andrei Arlovski and Jorge Masvidal to AEW, how Kayla Harrison turned into a pro-wrestling fan and the latest on his relationship with Colby Covington, who he used to manage.
WWE
Fightful

Dan Lambert Names Favorite Managers, Jacob Fatu On The Bloodline, New Rousey Series | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, September 28, 2021. - Speaking with James Lynch of My MMA News, Dan Lambert named Bobby Heenan and Jim Cornette as his influences. "I know I'm a fan of a lot of the old school managers Bobby Heenan, you know probably one of the greatest managers of all time along with Jim Cornette. So, if that comparison ever was made that'd be a compliment."
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy