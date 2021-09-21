CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

George Holliday, Who Shot The Video Of Officers Beating Rodney King, Has Died

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2RiN_0c39IbsU00
George Holliday points to the spot along a roadside in the Lake View Terrace section of Los Angeles where he videotaped Rodney King being beaten in April 1992, during a news conference in Los Angeles in 1997. E.J. Flynn/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p59qo_0c39IbsU00

LOS ANGELES — George Holliday, the Los Angeles plumber who shot grainy video of four white police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King in 1991, has died of complications of COVID-19, a friend said Monday.

Holliday, 61, died Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital, where he had been for more than a month, according to Robert Wollenweber, a longtime friend and former coworker. Holliday was not vaccinated and was on a ventilator in recent days after contracting pneumonia, Wollenweber said.

Holliday was awakened by a traffic stop outside his San Fernando Valley home on the night of March 3, 1991. He went outside to film it with his new video camera, catching the Los Angeles officers punching, kicking and using a stun gun on King, even after he was on the ground.

A year later, Holliday's out-of-focus footage — about 9 minutes worth — was a key piece of evidence at the four officers' criminal trial for assault and excessive use of force.

When a jury acquitted all the officers on April 29, 1992, the city erupted in widespread violence. Hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed over several days. Entire blocks of homes and stores went up in flames. More than 60 people died by shootings or other violence, mostly in South Los Angeles.

The uprising seemed to catch the rest of the nation by surprise, but longtime residents said tensions were building in South LA for years and the King verdict was just the tipping point.

On the third day of the riots, King went on TV to plead for calm, asking in a trembling voice, "Can we all get along?"

King sued Los Angeles over the beating and was awarded $3.8 million in 1994, but he told The Associated Press in 2012 that he lost most of that money to bad investments. King drowned in his backyard swimming pool on June 17, 2012, at age 47.

Holliday's death was first reported by TMZ.com.

Holliday put the Sony camcorder he used to record the beating up for auction last July, with bidding starting at $225,000. It was unclear if it ever sold.

Holliday told the New York Times last year that he was still working as a plumber and never profited from the video.

He said he had purchased the camera about a month earlier and he grabbed it instinctively when he was awakened by noise outside his window.

"You know how it is when you have a new piece of technology," he told the Times. "You film anything and everything."

Holliday said in 2017 that he was working on a documentary about his role in the King case, but it was unclear if anything became of that project.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Camera#South Los Angeles#Auction#The Associated Press#The New York Times
abc7ny.com

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

After Long Delay, Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Finally Gets Trial Date

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer finally has a date for his long-delayed murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr., the man accused of gunning down the Victory Lap rapper and wounding two others in a brazen daylight ambush more than two years ago, is due to face a jury on January 5th, 2022, a Los Angeles County judge said Wednesday. “He’s nervous, but he knows it’s time to get the case moving to trial,” Holder’s latest lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, tells Rolling Stone exclusively. Jansen says Holder was experiencing “a substantial mental health issue” and was “off his medication” the day of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy