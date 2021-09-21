CentraCare Implements Visitor Restrictions Effective Immediately
(KNSI) – CentraCare says it is reinstating its visitor restrictions due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. According to CentraCare officials, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed per patient in CentraCare and Carris Health hospital settings, and that visitor must be the same person. This new policy updates the previous policy that allowed two healthy adult visitors. For patients under the age of 18, two healthy adult visitors are allowed.knsiradio.com
