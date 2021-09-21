Tuesday Cannon Fodder: ruined songs

Los Angeles native Luce Cannon is a self-contained artist/producer and self-proclaimed “Voice of the Streets.” “I don’t sugarcoat anything,” said Luce. I am the streets and just like the streets, I go hard consistently. If people don’t like the truth, they won’t like me, but if they respect the truth, they will love me.” He stumbled on this new career when he decided to send messages through the music that he loved because his mission was never to be a rapper. His debut single, “Cookout” is self-produced and was crafted as a testament and tribute to true artistry, placing skills over tricky hooks and tracks. Truthfully, gangster rhyming over beats is not a new thing. Although in today’s crowded rap music market, it’s difficult to tell the difference from the real gangsters and the studio technicians, who design their music and lyrics to sounds as authentic as possible without stirring anything up. Luce stirs the pot and gets everything and everyone boiling.

